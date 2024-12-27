Pakistan-born, US-raised entrepreneur highlights expansion move to Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and investment has attracted yet another entrepreneur to its shores.

Dr Anosh Ahmed, a Pakistani-American physician and philanthropist with ventures in healthcare, real estate, and media, is expanding his business operations to Dubai, citing the city’s unique advantages and growth potential.

“Dubai is a city like no other. Its strategic location, coupled with a business-friendly environment and world-class infrastructure, makes it the ideal place to bring our vision to life,” said Dr Ahmed, who has expanded to Dubai in the last two years from the US.

“We see immense opportunities here to drive innovation and contribute to the local economy.”

Apart from running the Anosh Inc. Foundation, Dr Ahmed is also the founder of Anosh Inc., the private equity investment firm that invests in healthcare, telehealth, and other sectors. Since its inception in 2006, Anosh Inc. has partnered with medical schools, clinics, hospitals, and various real estate ventures, amassing over $150 million in transactions.

Why Dubai?

Strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai offers access to over 2.5 billion people within a four-hour flight radius.

This unique geographic advantage has positioned the city as a global trade and commerce hub.

For Pakistan-born Dr Ahmed, who moved to the US at an early age, this access to international markets is a key factor in his decision to expand.

In addition, the UAE’s tax policies provide a significant edge. With zero corporate and income taxes for most industries, Dubai presents a financially advantageous environment for businesses.

“The tax benefits are certainly appealing, but what truly sets Dubai apart is its holistic support for entrepreneurs,” Dr Ahmed said.

Infrastructure to match ambitions

Dubai’s infrastructure is a major attraction for businesses. From cutting-edge airports and seaports to advanced business parks, the city ensures seamless operations. This is particularly relevant for Dr Ahmed’s focus on healthcare, where specialized facilities and medical free zones, such as Dubai Healthcare City, offer an ecosystem tailored to innovation.

“The infrastructure here supports rapid scaling,” Dr Ahmed explained. “Whether it’s healthcare, real estate, or media, Dubai provides the tools and platforms needed to succeed.”

Business-friendly policies and stability

The UAE government has implemented a range of initiatives to attract foreign investment, including streamlined procedures for company registration and long-term visas for investors.

Dr Ahmed highlighted how these policies provide entrepreneurs with the confidence to invest and grow in Dubai.

“What stands out is the government’s commitment to fostering a secure and transparent business environment,” he said. “This stability is crucial for long-term success.”

Dubai’s legal framework, which offers robust protections for investors and intellectual property rights, further reinforces its appeal. Dr Ahmed’s experience in navigating complex regulatory landscapes positions him well to capitalize on these advantages.

Leveraging talent and quality of life

Dubai’s multicultural and highly-skilled workforce is another factor driving Dr Ahmed’s expansion. The city attracts professionals from around the world, creating a talent pool that aligns with his business’ multidisciplinary approach.

“The diversity and expertise available here are unmatched,” Dr Ahmed said. “It’s an environment that fosters collaboration and innovation.”

Beyond business, Dubai’s quality of life also contributes to its attractiveness. Modern amenities, cultural diversity, and a commitment to sustainability make it a compelling destination for professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

Future plans and vision

Dr Ahmed’s plans for Dubai include introducing cutting-edge healthcare technologies, developing sustainable real estate projects, and fostering innovation in the media sector.

“Our focus is on creating a meaningful impact,” he said. “In healthcare, we aim to improve access and quality. In real estate, we’re looking at community-centric developments. And in the media, we want to amplify voices that drive social change.”

He also emphasised the importance of leveraging Dubai’s global platforms, such as trade fairs and expos, to forge partnerships and explore new opportunities.

As Dubai strengthens its position as a thriving global hub, entrepreneurs like Dr Ahmed are leading the way, leveraging the city’s ecosystem to drive innovation and create transformative change.

