Bosnia’s security minister arrested over alleged graft

SARAJEVO: Bosnia’s Security Minister Nenad Nesic and six other people were arrested on Thursday on charges of organised crime including money laundering, abuse of office and acceptance of bribes, the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The state prosecutor and the Interior Ministry of decentralised Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic (RS) have been investigating suspected corruption at the public company Roads of RS, where Nesic was the general manager from 2016-20.

The company’s current general manager, Milan Dakic, was also arrested, as well as Mladen Lucic, a member of the Democratic People’s Alliance party led by Nesic. Local media reported that Lucic had been indicted for abuse of office while serving as a deputy in a municipal assembly.

Nesic, asked by journalists to comment on the charges while he was entering the police station in East Sarajevo, said only: “I continue to fight for Republika Srpska (RS).”