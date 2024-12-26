AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-26

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made it mandatory for the nominees of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) to undergo clearance from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Cabinet Division, in a communication with various ministries and divisions, has shared the decision of the Federal Cabinet dated July 10, 2024. The Cabinet had directed all ministries and divisions to fill vacancies on incomplete and dysfunctional boards of SOEs, statutory bodies, and similar organizations, ensuring the boards are made functional.

In this regard, the Cabinet Division has further stated that background checks on nominees for these boards must be conducted by both the Intelligence Bureau and the Inter-Services Intelligence before presenting the cases to the Cabinet.

Privatisation: CCoSOEs removes SRBC from strategic entities’ list

According to official documents, the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has held several meetings to consider proposals from administrative divisions regarding whether their SOEs should be classified as ‘strategic’ or ‘essential,’ or whether they should be privatized.

The CCOSOEs headed by the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator, Muhammad Aurangzeb is continuously evaluating the performance of SOEs and their Boards.

Any Change in Board is subject approval of CCoSOEs and ratifications by the Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ISI Federal Cabinet SOEs State Owned Entities IB Ministries CCoSOEs

Comments

200 characters

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories