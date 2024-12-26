Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

ISLAMABAD: Due to sabotage activity by unknown miscreants, SSGC’s 18” dia pipeline gets badly damaged. Gas supplies to Upper Balochistan and Quetta City suspended.

According to the initial report of Bomb Disposal Squad, damage to the 18’ inch dia gas pipeline in Akhtarabad near Quetta’s Western Bypass was caused due to a sabotage activity by the unknown miscreants.

SSGC’s technical teams that had earlier rushed to Akhtarabad to address the situation extinguished the fire caused by the blast by turning off the main valve.

Repair work will begin on Thursday’s morning after the requisite security clearance from the law enforcement agencies.

It is expected to take around 12 hours to repair the damaged the 8 feet segment of the effected pipeline.

However, SSGC’s teams on the ground are determined to complete the repair work at the earliest so that the gas supply to the affected areas is restored in the shortest possible time.

In light of this incidence, the gas supply has been suspended in Upper Balochistan areas including Pishin, Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostaan, Yaroo, Karbala and Haran Zai and in Quetta city areas including Airport Road, Nawa Killi, Jinnah Town, Khan Zai, A-One City and Hazaar Ganji.

