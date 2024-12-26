Chilly winds, fog in many regions

KARACHI: A cold wave swept across the country on Wednesday, bringing chilly winds and foggy conditions to many regions, the Met Office has said.

The Met forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country. Hilly areas especially in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir are facing particularly frigid temperatures, especially during morning and night hours.

It has also predicted light rain and snowfall in G-B, upper KP, and Kashmir during the evening and night.

Additionally, smog and fog are expected to persist in the morning and night hours in certain plain areas of Punjab, upper and central Sindh, and KP.

The forecaster warned of isolated frost in the Pothohar region.

A cold wave continues battering across Sindh with the most severe conditions experienced in Tharparker and Umerkot Districts with temperatures plummeting by 3-5 Celsius below normal.

Night time temperatures across Sindh are expected to remain significantly below normal. Upper and central Sindh may see temperatures 2-4 Celsius below average, while lower Sindh could experience a drop by 2-3 Celsius.

Karachi witnessed a cold and dry day with chilly winds, as temperatures dipped to 12 Celsius over the past 24 hours.

The forecast for Thursday predicts continued windy, cold, and dry weather in the city. Temperatures are expected to further decrease, ranging from 11 Celsius to 9 Celsius.

A cold and dry weather pattern persisted across most of the country on Wednesday, with particularly frigid conditions in hilly regions. Meanwhile, smog and fog patches were observed in the plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.

Temperatures have plummeted to freezing levels with Leh seeing the coldest conditions at -13 Celsius. Skardu followed closely at -11, while Astore, Gupis, Gilgit, Quetta, Ziarat, Hunza, Bagrote to -8 and Dir also recorded sub-zero temperatures to -5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024