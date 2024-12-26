AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

JI criticises report of FAFEN on 2024 general elections

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has criticized the recent report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on the 2024 general elections, terming it “misleading” and “based on flawed statistics from Form 47.”

Replying to the FAFEN report, acting Chief of the JI Karachi, Saifuddin Advocate claimed the 2024 elections were marred by widespread rigging with results manipulated to favor selected candidates. He alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ignored Form 45, which was signed by representatives of all political parties present at polling stations, and instead relied on Form 47 to announce results. “FAFEN has compromised its credibility by basing its analysis on manipulated data. We categorically reject this report and will formally ask FAFEN to withdraw it,” Saifuddin said.

Highlighting Karachi’s election results, he said that the city witnessed the worst form of electoral rigging. He accused the authorities of unfairly allocating seats to parties with little to no public support in the metropolis.

“The MQM, which failed to secure a majority or even a single polling station outright, was awarded numerous seats. Similarly, the PPP, widely unpopular in Karachi due to its anti-Karachi policies, was given National Assembly seats,” he said.

He further alleged that the rigging began with local government elections, where results were manipulated to enable a minority party to seize control of the mayor’s office. He claimed the same “scheme of blatant rigging” was replayed during the general elections.

The JI leader called on the ruling coalition to step down, stating it lacked moral authority to govern. “The current regime, propped up by Form 47 manipulation, has its days numbered,” Saifuddin asserted.

