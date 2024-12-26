AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

CM Maryam distributes Christmas gifts, cheques

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 06:11am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the first Chief Minister of Punjab to visit Lahore’s biggest church, House of Prayer, to participate in the Christian community’s Christmas celebrations.

The CM presented gifts of 10,000 cakes, and cheques of Christmas grant worth Rs15,000 each among members of the Christian community.

The CM cut a Christmas cake along with everyone in the ceremony, and herself fed it to the Christian woman. She was enthusiastically welcomed upon her arrival at the Church.

Girls dressed in colourful dresses sung a traditional Russian prayer song in choir.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif called the little girls close and loved them. She also called a special Christian girl close and expressed her affection.

Bishop Irfan Jamil delivered the prayer words, and Pastor Salik Jan Barkat presented the Christmas message.

A Punjabi Christmas prayer song was also presented in the ceremony.

Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also addressed the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

