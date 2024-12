KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 22.755 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,160.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.535 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.152 billion), COTS (PKR 3.314 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.303 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.242 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.172 billion), Silver (PKR 1.015 billion), SP 500 (PKR 384.581 million), DJ (PKR 252.965 million), Copper (PKR 134.839 million), Aluminium (PKR 114.524 million), Palladium (PKR 103.614 million), Japan equity (PKR 21.758 million) and Brent (PKR 6.680 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 80 lots amounting to PKR 111.934 million were traded.

