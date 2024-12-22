AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-22

Four terrorists killed near Pak-Afghan border

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Rajgal area of Khyber District on the night of December 19-20.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were detected by vigilant Pakistani troops while trying to cross the border. The security forces effectively engaged the group, eliminating four terrorists in the process.

During the intense exchange of fire, 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of District Khyber, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom. His sacrifice is a testament to the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The ISPR emphasised that Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups for launching attacks against Pakistan. The Afghanistan authorities are expected to fulfil their commitments in this regard.

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to secure the country’s borders and eradicate the threat of terrorism. The sacrifices of brave soldiers like Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi only strengthen their resolve to protect the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorists Pak Afghan border

Comments

200 characters

Four terrorists killed near Pak-Afghan border

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

Equities outperform major asset classes

‘Judges for CBs, HCs’: Justice Mansoor says ‘rules must provide mechanism, criteria’

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Senate panel asks Pesco to resolve issues facing industry

Colluding to influence fresh milk prices: CCP imposes penalties on three dairy associations

Missile capabilities: Pakistan dismisses US concerns

Read more stories