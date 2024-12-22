Four terrorists killed near Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Rajgal area of Khyber District on the night of December 19-20.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were detected by vigilant Pakistani troops while trying to cross the border. The security forces effectively engaged the group, eliminating four terrorists in the process.

During the intense exchange of fire, 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of District Khyber, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom. His sacrifice is a testament to the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The ISPR emphasised that Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups for launching attacks against Pakistan. The Afghanistan authorities are expected to fulfil their commitments in this regard.

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to secure the country’s borders and eradicate the threat of terrorism. The sacrifices of brave soldiers like Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi only strengthen their resolve to protect the nation.

