Pakistan Print 2024-12-22

ATC grants Bushra Bibi interim bail in 32 cases

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till January 13, in 32 cases.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case, approved Bushra Bibi’s interim bail till January 13 in 32 cases. She appeared before the court along with her counsel, Muhammad Faisal Malik.

She sought bail in 32 cases, including 23 pertaining to May 9 violence.

Khan’s wife left the court’s premises after the bail was granted.

Malik, her counsel stated that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are “politically motivated and aimed at vengeance”. Bushra Bibi has surrendered herself to the ATC, adding that she was nominated in 23 cases in Rawalpindi alone.

