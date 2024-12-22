Naya Nazimabad conducts Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad has successfully conducted All Karachi Wheelchair Basketball Tournament that brought a new vibrancy to the celebrations of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This event featured intense competition among six teams from different areas of Karachi and concluded in a splendid manner, with Karachi Lions showcasing exceptional performance to win the tournament, while Karachi Gladiators were the runners-up. Shahid Rasheed from Lyari and Zain-ul-Abideen Ansari from Baldia were named the best players of the tournament.

Syed Muhammad Talha, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, awarded trophies, shields, and cash prizes to the winning teams.

On this occasion, Salmam Kareem Mughal, Secretary Pakistan Wheelchair Basketball Association, Syed Sakhawat Ali Shah, President Sindh Dodgeball Association, Syed Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association, and Treasurer Ms Mahpara Kareem Mughal distributed memorial shields and prizes in honour of their late father, Professor Abdul Kareem Mughal.

