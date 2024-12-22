PCDMA concerned at consignments backlog at ports

KARACHI: Salim Valimohammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), has expressed deep concern over the significant backlog of consignments at the ports, caused by the lack of sufficient administrative capacity under the Faceless Customs Assessment system, introduced as part of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan.

He urged FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial to address the delay in customs clearance and take immediate steps to resolve the backlog, which is causing potential financial losses for importers in the form of demurrage and detention charges.

In his appeal to the FBR Chairman, Salim Valimohammad acknowledged the benefits of the faceless customs clearance system but emphasized that proper administrative preparations should have been made prior to its implementation to ensure the efficient and timely clearance of consignments. He pointed out that due to the lack of such preparations, large volumes of imported goods are now piled up at the ports, threatening severe financial losses for importers.

“If the timely clearance of consignments, especially those containing imported raw materials, is not ensured, it could severely disrupt the supply chain for industries. This would not only delay the delivery of export orders but also have a detrimental impact on the country’s overall export performance,” Valimohammad warned.

The PCDMA Chairman further appealed to Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial to monitor the status of imported consignments on a daily basis. He stressed the importance of ensuring timely clearance and taking effective measures to clear the backlog at the ports as soon as possible. Timely clearance would facilitate the uninterrupted supply of raw materials to industries, enabling them to continue production activities and contribute positively to the country’s exports and economic growth.

