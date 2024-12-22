AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Dec 22, 2024
Govt schools in province will be solarized: Nasir Shah

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all government schools in the province will be gradually solarized and along with this, every possible cooperation and help will be provided to solarize private schools so that school children can continue their education and exams in a peaceful environment.

He expressed these views on Saturday in Paigham Pakistan on behalf of the Directorate Private Schools Education Sindh and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Education in his speech as the chief guest at the All Sindh Science and Arts Gala at the PAF Museum under the title of “Stability of Pakistan”.

Chief Organizer Paigham Pakistan Sindh Allama Sajjad Tanoli, Chairman All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Syed Haider Ali and Additional Director Private Schools Rafia Javed, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Minister Nasir Shah said that it is the primary responsibility of teachers to educate school children about Pakistani history and positive awareness, and today’s message to the builders of the future is stability of Pakistan.

Along with the PPP govt, the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is that education should be made public and special attention should be paid to it. He added that teachers should inform children that Pakistan’s future is in bright and safe hands.

The situation is improving day by day new employment opportunities are being created. Investment is increasing rapidly not only domestic but also foreign investors are approaching the government for investment after seeing the good and peaceful conditions.

Sindh govt is busy taking steps to eliminate load shedding and over-billing in the summer. They are trying to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. For the peace, stability and eradication of terrorism in the country, our armed forces, Rangers, and police youth are being martyred every day, and mothers are carrying the funerals of those who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

Finally, Nasir Shah distributed prizes among the winning children in the competition and also gave cash from his own pocket as prizes to the children.

