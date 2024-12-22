AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-22

Aleema says quoting her brother: PTI’s movement for ‘a halt in remittances’ to begin today

Fazal Sher Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleem Khan on Saturday quoting her brother said that ‘movement for getting halted remittances from overseas’ would begin today (Sunday) as the government has shown no indication to initiate talks with his party over the fulfilment of his demands related to the release of its workers and initiate a judicial probe into May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Aleema Khan talking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, flanked by PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case, said that the movement to halt remittances to Pakistan will be started on Sunday.

Aleema quoted Imran Khan as saying: “If the government contacted PTI for talks regarding these two demands then he will withdraw the movement for getting halted remittances to Pakistan.”

Aleema Khan said that Khan said the non-seriousness of the government can be gauged by the fact that they are making other cases against PTI workers who were arrested after November 26 protest. “Government has no intention to hold talks and their intention is to keep all of PTI inside jail”, she said quoting her brother.

She said that Khan further said that the dictatorship continuing in the country has further worsened as through the 26th constitutional amended they have taken over the judiciary and the judges who were making effort to provide justice to the people have been made OSD.

However, Shaheen, quoting Khan, said that those people, especially Fawad Chaudhry who are using his name and saying that they (Fawad Chaudhry and others) are his supporter or sympathiser, they have no relation with us. “Those defectors who left PTI after May 9 have no relation with us”, Shaheen said while quoting Imran, adding that he had ordered party leadership to cut off their relation with such people.

Earlier, the special court hearing Toshakhana-II case about jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince against Khan and his wife recorded the statements of two witnesses and adjourned the case till December 26.

Special Court Central-I Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, recorded the statements of two witnesses including a Cabinet Division official Maisam and Malik Sajid and cross examination of one of the witnesses was also completed.

The Cabinet Division official produced the notification of Imran Khan’s appointment as the prime minister.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

Khan and his wife’s counsels, Qausain Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabrez, and FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas appeared before the court. The prosecutor will produce two witnesses including Ahad and Mobeen during the next hearing for recording their statements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

