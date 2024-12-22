Officials asked to send medicines to Kurram

LAHORE: “It is time for service not politics, the people of Kurram are in trouble, I pray that situation and matters of life in the area return to normal at the earliest,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while fulfilling within a few hours her promise of sending medicines to the people facing difficulties in Parachinar.

On her directions, the second batch of 41 essential items including medicines and essential goods has been dispatched, while further necessary steps are being taken to send five more trucks to the area.

It may be added that the CM had directed the relevant authorities to send medicines and other essential goods to the area in the cabinet meeting held on 19th December, after the people of Parachinar contacted her.

The Chief Minister said, “A mobile health unit will also be sent to Kurram as per needs of the people.” She added, “Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif specially directed me to help the people of Parachinar.”

She highlighted, “All possible help will be provided to the brothers and sisters of Parachinar. Helping the distressed people is our motto.”

She added, “Air Ambulance Service has also been started with an aim to provide timely and quick assistance to the injured.”

