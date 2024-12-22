AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Markets Print 2024-12-22

LESCO recovers over Rs8m from 446 defaulters

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered over Rs 8 million from 446 defaulters in collaboration with tehsildars (recovery) in an operation under its recovery drive.

It may be noted that LESCO’s efforts to tackle power theft and recover dues from defaulters are ongoing.

The Sheikhupura circle team, led by SDO Mahmood Ali, raided several villages, including Ayawarakan, Khehra, and Targiwali. The team, assisted by the police’s elite force, took action against 166 individuals involved in power theft in Ayawarakan village.

The defaulters included those who owed Rs1 million in overdue payments and Rs2.5 million in running defaults. The team also removed a 200KVA transformer from the village.

Similar actions were taken in Targiwali village, where 50KVA and 15KVA transformers were removed due to defaults of Rs3 million and Rs5 million, respectively. In Khehra village, 168 individuals were booked for power theft, and a 100KVA transformer was removed due to defaults of Rs5 million and Rs6.7 million.

