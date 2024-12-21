AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s tax panel rejects airlines’ call to add aviation fuel to GST regime

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2024 09:41pm
File Photo
File Photo

NEW DELHI: An Indian government panel has rejected an airline industry proposal for aviation fuel to be brought under the unified Goods and Services Tax (GST), the finance minister said after a meeting of the panel on Saturday.

Currently, state governments choose how to tax aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Airlines have been lobbying to include it in the GST regime so the levy is the same nationwide, but state authorities have opposed that, fearing they could lose revenue.

“States do not want ATF to be brought under GST just like petrol and diesel,” federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after Saturday’s meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

The council is chaired by Sitharaman and includes state government representatives.

India gives income tax relief to some to stimulate spending

The tax panel also decided to impose 18% GST when all used or old vehicles, including electric vehicles, are sold by registered sellers. Such vehicles sold directly between two individuals will not attract tax.

It deferred plans to slash taxes on some life and health insurance premiums, a move that was seen as key to getting more Indians to sign up for coverage. Sitharaman said the proposals required further discussion.

India Taxes GST aviation sector GST regime

Comments

200 characters

India’s tax panel rejects airlines’ call to add aviation fuel to GST regime

Pakistan dismisses US official’s warning over missile programme as ‘unfounded’

May 9 riots: 25 convicted by military courts, says ISPR

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

Drone attack hits Russian city 1,000km from Ukraine frontier

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Sherry Rehman urges stakeholders to incentivise EV buyers to overcome climate change impacts

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Read more stories