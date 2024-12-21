Pakistan dismisses US official’s warning over missile programme as ‘unfounded’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Saturday dismissed as unfounded and “devoid of rationality” assertions by a senior U.S. official that its missile programme could eventually pose a threat to the United States.

Earlier this week, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said Pakistan’s development of long-range ballistic missiles made it an “emerging threat”.

Finer’s comments, which came a day after Washington announced a new round of sanctions related to the ballistic missile programme, underscored the deterioration in once-close ties between Washington and Islamabad since the 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Similarly, during a press briefing, United States Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the U.S. is committed to maintaining the global nonproliferation regime, and Pakistan is an important partner.

“However, we have been clear and consistent about our concerns with Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.

It is longstanding US policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program,’’ he said.

Addressing Finer’s remarks, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the perception of an alleged threat was “unfortunate”.

“These allegations are unfounded, devoid of rationality and sense of history,” the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry said its strategic capabilities were solely for defending its sovereignty and maintaining regional stability, and should not be perceived as a threat to any other country.

It also highlighted Pakistan’s long history of cooperation with the U.S., particularly in counter-terrorism efforts, and reiterated its commitment to engaging constructively on all issues, including regional security and stability.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan have seen significant ups and downs. The countries collaborated during the Cold War and in the fight against al Qaeda after 9/11.

However, ties have been strained due to coups in the South Asian country by Pakistan’s military, support for the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule in Afghanistan, and over the nuclear weapons programme.