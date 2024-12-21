AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ski great Vonn finishes 14th on World Cup return

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2024 05:30pm

ST. MORITZ: US ski legend Lindsey Vonn made an impressive return to competitive action almost six years after her last race finishing 14th in the women’s World Cup super-G in St Moritz on Saturday.

The 40-year-old American, who last raced at this level at the world championships in Are in 2019, was 31st to start and clocked 1 minute 16.36 seconds, 1.18sec behind the winner Cornelia Huetter.

The Austrian winner was 0.18sec ahead of Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami with the Italian Sofia Goggia completing the podium.

Huetter moves second in the overall standings, 37 points behind Camille Rast of Switzerland.

‘Solid start’ as Vonn returns to competition

She is third in the discipline standings 10 points behind joint leaders Goggia, who won the opening super-G of the season at Beaver Creek last week, and Gut-Behrami.

All eyes, however, were on Vonn who has come back to the sport hoping to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn left the sport in 2019 after a series of major injuries but she has been free of pain since a right knee replacement in April, when part of the bone was cut off and replaced by two titanium pieces.

She was the most decorated women’s skier with 82 World Cup victories when she retired. Her mark has since been eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin’s 99.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, also won 20 World Cup titles, including four overall crystal globes, eight world championship medals and secured 137 World Cup podiums.

She will have a chance to go even better when she takes part in another super-G at St Moritz on Sunday.

Lindsey Vonn

Comments

200 characters

Ski great Vonn finishes 14th on World Cup return

May 9 riots: 25 convicted by military courts, says ISPR

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

Drone attack hits Russian city 1,000km from Ukraine frontier

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Sherry Rehman urges stakeholders to incentivise EV buyers to overcome climate change impacts

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Read more stories