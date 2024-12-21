AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
World Print 2024-12-21

Mumbai slum revamp contract: India court dismisses challenge to award to Adani

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

MUMBAI: An Indian court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the award of a contract to Adani Group to revamp one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, clearing one of the main legal challenges to the ambitious project.

The group led by billionaire Gautam Adani won a $619 million bid in 2023 to convert the Dharavi slum into a modern city hub, but Dubai-based SecLink Technologies Corporation, winner of a previous tender for the slum revamp, challenged the award of the contract to Adani in a petition in the Bombay High Court in July 2023.

