Business & Finance Print 2024-12-21

Punjab govt to provide all support for Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that the Punjab government will provide all possible support for setting up the factory at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura.

“The process of land allocation for the new factory will be completed within a month,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of industrialists on Friday. The delegation comprising Mian Nadeem Nisar, Saqib Raza, Director of Faysal Bank Mohsin Tariq and others was led by Mian Tariq Nisar.

He averred that promoting investment and accelerating industrialization in Punjab is his department’s mission. He shared that the recent visit to China yielded encouraging results. “Over 60 company representatives participated in the Punjab Investment Conference held in China, and many expressed interest in investing in Punjab. Soon, significant investments from Chinese companies will flow into Punjab. The government is also actively encouraging local investors,” he added.

On this occasion, the delegation announced to increase in their group’s investments in Punjab and set up a new factory at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. Mian Tariq Nisar said that their group plans to establish a factory at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park for manufacturing synthetic leather, PVC sheets, and factory materials.

