PRA cracks down on unregistered restaurants

Published 21 Dec, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified its efforts to install Electronic Invoice Monitoring Systems in restaurants and take action against unregistered eateries.

According to a spokesperson for the PRA, the chairman's directives have led to a significant increase in restaurant registrations. During the first five months of the current fiscal year, 2,500 restaurants were compulsorily registered, while 189 restaurants were voluntarily registered.

The PRA is using its Automated Invoice and Monitoring System (AIMS) to register unregistered restaurants. Enforcement teams are actively working in the field to ensure the registration of more unregistered restaurants and the installation of the AIMS system.

The authority has also issued instructions to its enforcement teams to achieve their registration targets.

