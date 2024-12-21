AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Cancer treatment: PIMA concerned over misleading info on PTV

Published 21 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over the dissemination of misleading information about cancer treatment by analysts in a programme aired on national television, terming it “unfortunate”.

Central President of PIMA Prof Dr Atif Hafeez Siddiqui stated on Friday that chemotherapy is recognised globally as a key component of cancer treatment, and Pakistani doctors follow internationally-certified protocols for treating cancer.

He remarked that in a society where patients already hesitate to seek treatment due to myths, superstitions and misinformation, misleading information broadcast on national television could further erode public trust in medical care and exacerbate their difficulties.

He emphasised that as a national broadcaster, providing accurate information is a critical responsibility of Pakistan Television.

He called for issuing a public correction in this regard and ensuring that future discussions on medical topics are supported by expert opinions from credible professionals.

