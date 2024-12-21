AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

10 out of 15 Wafaqul Madaris registered with govt: Minister

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attended an event organized by the Punjab Education Endowment Fund in Lahore, where he visited stalls showcasing students' technical education projects and praised their efforts.

During a media interaction, Siddiqui mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's proposals were included in the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and various suggestions were considered regarding the registration of madrasas. He also stated that ten out of fifteen Wafaqul Madaris have registered with the government.

Siddiqui emphasized the need for all political parties to work together to steer the country out of crisis. Regarding PTI, he said they must determine their own future.

The minister announced plans to introduce Technical Education (TEVTA) in schools, starting from middle and metric levels, citing Pakistan's 180 million population, mostly comprising youth. He stressed the need for the government, traders, and relevant institutions to work together to modernize skills.

The event saw a large attendance of teachers and students, and commemorative shields were presented to guests and outstanding students at the conclusion.

