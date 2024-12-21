Gas issue: Sharjeel asks Centre to take notice

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the federal government should take immediate and concrete steps to address gas issue and ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas during the winter months.

He said it is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure the fair distribution of natural resources and urged the Prime Minister and the federal government to prioritise this issue.

He said that the ongoing problem of gas load shedding in Sindh has reached alarming levels; people are facing severe hardships due to the gas shortage, which is adversely impacting daily life and industrial activities.

Memon stated that the entire province of Sindh, including Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, cannot afford gas load shedding. He emphasized that the lack of a continuous gas supply has created widespread uncertainty and disappointment among the people.

