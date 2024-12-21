FBR suspends officer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has placed Syed Faisal Saeed Bokhari (PCS/ BS-20), presently posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Law & Prosecution (Customs), Karachi, under suspension with immediate effect, till the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

The FBR has suspended the custom official in exercise of powers conferred under Rule-5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Friday.

