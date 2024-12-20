AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 198.49 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.36%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.67%)
DGKC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (4.5%)
FCCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.24%)
FFBL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.1%)
FFL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.51%)
HUBC 126.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.88%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (5.68%)
NBP 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.14%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.11%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
PPL 195.50 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.72%)
PRL 39.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.67%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.12%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TOMCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 55.15 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.31%)
UNITY 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 11,655 Increased By 271.2 (2.38%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 984.4 (2.8%)
KSE100 108,945 Increased By 2670.1 (2.51%)
KSE30 34,256 Increased By 902.4 (2.71%)
European stocks slide as Trump’s warning spooks investors

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:12pm

European shares were on course to post their worst week in three months on Friday, as US President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about potential tariffs on the European Union further spooked investors already worried about the rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0812 GMT, trading at its lowest in nearly a month and on course for its biggest weekly decline since early September.

Trump said that the EU must purchase US oil and gas to make up for its “tremendous deficit” with the world’s largest economy, or face tariffs.

All the major European subsectors were in the red, with banks and miners leading losses.

The German DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell about 1% each. Britain’s FTSE 100 posted a smaller decline compared with its European peers, down 0.3%.

Data showed British retail sales rose by a weaker-than-expected 0.2% in November, adding to signs of slow momentum in the economy.

Investors are awaiting US inflation data later in the day for hints on the pace of rate cuts next year.

European stocks tumble after Fed’s hawkish signal

European stocks had tumbled on Thursday after the Federal Reserve projected fewer rate cuts next year and higher inflation.

Idorsia tumbled about 41% after the Swiss pharma company announced delays to a rights deal related to its hypertension drug Tryvio, raising funding concerns.

