Poland summons Hungary envoy over asylum for ex-official

WARSAW: Poland has summoned Hungary’s ambassador and recalled its envoy for consultations to protest Budapest’s “hostile act” of granting asylum to a former Polish deputy minister facing corruption charges, Warsaw said on Friday.

“The Hungarian ambassador in Poland will be summoned today to receive an official protestation from the Polish side in parallel the foreign minister has decided to recall Poland’s ambassador in Hungary for consultations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it viewed the asylum move as a “hostile act”.