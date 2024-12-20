AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 197.05 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.62%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.63%)
DGKC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.75%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.5%)
FFBL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.62%)
FFL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
HUBC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.72%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.67%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.56%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.32%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,655 Increased By 271.2 (2.38%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 984.4 (2.8%)
KSE100 108,930 Increased By 2655.3 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,273 Increased By 919.8 (2.76%)
Poland summons Hungary envoy over asylum for ex-official

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2024 01:43pm

WARSAW: Poland has summoned Hungary’s ambassador and recalled its envoy for consultations to protest Budapest’s “hostile act” of granting asylum to a former Polish deputy minister facing corruption charges, Warsaw said on Friday.

Poland activates aircraft after Russia’s air attack on Ukraine’s west

“The Hungarian ambassador in Poland will be summoned today to receive an official protestation from the Polish side in parallel the foreign minister has decided to recall Poland’s ambassador in Hungary for consultations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it viewed the asylum move as a “hostile act”.

