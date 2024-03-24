AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
World

Poland activates aircraft after Russia’s air attack on Ukraine’s west

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2024 10:38am

Polish and allied aircraft have been activated early on Sunday after Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine’s west and near the Polish border, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday.

“Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country,” the Command said on the social media service X.

Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, Poland activates aircraft, officials say

The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine.

Poland Russian defence ministry Russia-Ukraine war Russian air attack

Comments

200 characters

