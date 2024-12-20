Sustainable Tourism Forum to be held on Jan 30th

KARACHI: Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is organizing “Sustainable Tourism Forum” on 30th-31st January 2025 at Karachi under the theme of “Transforming Tourism for Community Development”.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday former President FPCCI Zubair Tufail said that tourism is one of the world’s fastest growing and most important industries and a major revenue source for many countries, therefore the event is being organized to promote tourism in Pakistan. Tourism is the best sector, which enhances the infrastructure & creates Investment opportunities.

Forum was adopted by the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on 22nd-23rd March 2022 in Islamabad, hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the 11th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM), held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 27-29 June 2022, he informed.

On the occasion, Salman Javed Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, Naheed Masud FPCCI, Aalia Jafar Director International Relations ICCD, Khawaja Ashraf Hussain Director Events Management ICCD and others were also present.

Speakers mentioned that the objective of the Sustainable Tourism Forum is to introduce Pakistan as a hub for Sustainable Tourism among the OIC Countries. The forum will create awareness about Sustainable Tourism, highlighting the investment opportunities in the Tourism Sector among OIC countries, promote the tourist flow, promote public-private partnership in tourism, Promoting the Sustainable Tourism Destinations, the role of the banking and the financial sector and the Successful Ventures in the Tourism Industry.

Zubair Tufail said this outstanding Forum will be attended by the senior business groups, Chamber of Commerce of OIC countries, Travel experts, Investors and estimation of more than one hundred foreign delegates, exhibitors, investors from OIC countries. The forum will strengthen the status of Pakistan as a hub for Sustainable Tourism among OIC and a great opportunity for the benefit of the public & private sector of Pakistan.

