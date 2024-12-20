AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

Sustainable Tourism Forum to be held on Jan 30th

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is organizing “Sustainable Tourism Forum” on 30th-31st January 2025 at Karachi under the theme of “Transforming Tourism for Community Development”.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday former President FPCCI Zubair Tufail said that tourism is one of the world’s fastest growing and most important industries and a major revenue source for many countries, therefore the event is being organized to promote tourism in Pakistan. Tourism is the best sector, which enhances the infrastructure & creates Investment opportunities.

Forum was adopted by the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on 22nd-23rd March 2022 in Islamabad, hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the 11th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM), held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 27-29 June 2022, he informed.

On the occasion, Salman Javed Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, Naheed Masud FPCCI, Aalia Jafar Director International Relations ICCD, Khawaja Ashraf Hussain Director Events Management ICCD and others were also present.

Speakers mentioned that the objective of the Sustainable Tourism Forum is to introduce Pakistan as a hub for Sustainable Tourism among the OIC Countries. The forum will create awareness about Sustainable Tourism, highlighting the investment opportunities in the Tourism Sector among OIC countries, promote the tourist flow, promote public-private partnership in tourism, Promoting the Sustainable Tourism Destinations, the role of the banking and the financial sector and the Successful Ventures in the Tourism Industry.

Zubair Tufail said this outstanding Forum will be attended by the senior business groups, Chamber of Commerce of OIC countries, Travel experts, Investors and estimation of more than one hundred foreign delegates, exhibitors, investors from OIC countries. The forum will strengthen the status of Pakistan as a hub for Sustainable Tourism among OIC and a great opportunity for the benefit of the public & private sector of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI PTDC ICCD

Comments

200 characters

Sustainable Tourism Forum to be held on Jan 30th

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories