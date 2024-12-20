JI to launch protest rallies against ‘sugar mafia’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will launch protest rallies against the exploitation of farmers by the sugar mafia and the government starting from December 25, announced JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he also declared plans for a ‘Million March’ in solidarity with the people of Palestine, scheduled for December 29 in Islamabad.

Rehman strongly criticized members of the Punjab Assembly for approving a substantial salary increase for themselves, calling it an insult to the people. “At a time when the common man is struggling to make ends meet, these so-called representatives have chosen to prioritize their financial gains over public welfare,” he stated.

He also expressed concern over the government’s restrictions on internet services, labelling them a blow to freedom of speech and a hindrance to the employment opportunities of the youth in the digital age. He criticized the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for their failure to develop the IT sector or improve the education system despite decades in power.

Highlighting the socio-economic disconnect, Rehman noted that over 80% of parliamentarians are billionaires who secured their positions through rigged elections and the backing of powerful institutions. “These individuals do not represent the people of Pakistan,” he remarked.

He said the ruling elite is depriving the nation of basic necessities and education while ensuring their own children received higher education abroad. Drawing attention to the alarming state of education in Pakistan, he revealed that approximately three million children are out of school, with over one million in Punjab alone.

