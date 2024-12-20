AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-20

LCCI welcomes legislative initiative aimed at tackling tax evasion

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the legislative initiative by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurengzeb aimed at tackling tax evasion through the Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024.

“LCCI is optimistic that this would reduce burden on the honest taxpayers besides accelerating the economic growth,” said LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said in a statement.

The LCCI office-bearers welcomed the intent behind the legislation. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that this legislation is a step in the right direction to improve tax compliance and reduce evasion. However, the government must ensure that its implementation does not create hurdles for genuine businesses, particularly those operating in the informal sector and looking to transition into the formal economy. He demanded for a balanced approach to ensure compliance while supporting economic growth.

He also suggested that the government prioritize educating businesses about the benefits of compliance, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach with stakeholders.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said “the stringent measures proposed under the bill require a parallel effort to simplify tax filing processes and provide businesses, especially SMEs, with the necessary tools to comply. A phased implementation plan can help minimize disruptions and build confidence among the business community.”

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said the business community plays a vital role in driving Pakistan’s economy and any policy that affects them must be framed with their input. “We strongly recommend a transparent grievance redressal mechanism and frequent consultations with chambers of commerce to address concerns effectively.”

To maximize the effectiveness of the Tax Law Bill 2024, the LCCI office-bearers suggested that workshops and awareness drives should be conducted to familiarize businesses with compliance requirements and benefits.

They said the government should develop user-friendly digital platforms for tax registration and return filing. The restrictions should be ensured gradually to allow businesses to adapt.

They added that the government should offer reduced penalties or exemptions for businesses that voluntarily register within a specified timeframe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI

Comments

200 characters

LCCI welcomes legislative initiative aimed at tackling tax evasion

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories