AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Markets Print 2024-12-20

China stocks end mixed

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cautioned it would ease the pace of rate cuts next year, while China stocks were mixed. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4%. The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.6%.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) cut its base interest rate on Thursday, tracking a move by the Fed whose overnight remarks suggested fewer cuts next year. “As the rate cut becomes very uncertain for 2025, investors have a low appetite for Hong Kong equities, where most are rate sensitive,” said Kelly Chung, chief investment officer, multi assets at Value Partners. Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States.

“The weak RMB and record-low China bond yields have also pressured sentiment,” Chung said. China’s yuan fell to around 7.3 per dollar on Thursday, the weakest level since November 2023.

Real estate shares and energy shares slipped in China, while gains in tech shares provided some offset. Vanke’s onshore and offshore stocks were down 2.8% and 4.7%, respectively, after media reported that China asked insurers to report their debt holdings of the company.

Shares of Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings dropped more than 4% in early trade, following reports that the company has initiated arbitration proceedings against Wanda Group. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL were little changed after media reported that the firm is considering a Hong Kong listing that could raise at least $5 billion. Tech shares traded in Hong Kong were down 0.7%.

