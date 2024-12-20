PISMIDA team visits Japan

LAHORE: A 10-member delegation from the Pakistan Industrial Sewing Machine Importers and Dealers Association (PISMIDA) visited Japan at the invitation of the Industrial Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Association of Japan.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of PISMIDA, Muhammad Yaseen, and the Head of International Trade Affairs, Muhammad Umair.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Ambassador of Pakistan in Tokyo, Raza Bashir Tarar and the Head of Trade and Investment, Madiha Ali.

The meeting lasted for almost three hours and included detailed discussions on introducing Pakistani products in Japan. The possibility of organizing an exhibition under the name “Made in Pakistan” was also discussed, with Madiha Ali assuring full cooperation from the Pakistani Embassy.

Additionally, the delegation met with Yuichi Arai, the Chief Manager of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Tokyo Federation Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion focused on providing business facilities to traders of both countries and, in particular, giving Pakistani traders access to the Japanese market.

It was agreed that Pakistani traders would exhibit their products in Japan.

