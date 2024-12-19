AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 01:57pm

A fire erupted on Thursday in a building at Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah road.

As per Rescue 1122, the fire erupted at a building near Rimpa Plaza. Rescue teams and fire fighters reached the site to control the blaze.

Subsequently, the firefighters brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Earlier in December, fire engulfed Rimpa Plaza at at M.A. Jinnah road.

The fire started from the fourth floor of the 13-story building, the rescue service said, adding that difficulties were being faced to douse the fire “due to improper ventilation” in the building.

As per Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) President Kanwar Waseem, 2,800 fires were reported in Karachi in 2023, while over 3,000 incidents were recorded in 2024 through November.

He attributed the incidents to widespread non-compliance with fire safety laws and the neglect of building safety codes during construction.

“Seventy percent of Karachi’s residential, commercial, and industrial buildings are devoid of fire safety arrangements,” he said. “The neglect of safety codes during construction makes these buildings death traps during emergencies.”

Waseem also lamented the discontinuation of fire safety and first aid training in schools and colleges.

