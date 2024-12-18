AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

Fire safety: Over 70pc of buildings lack emergency exits in Karachi

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:58am

KARACHI: Karachi’s fire safety drew criticism as experts revealed over 70% of buildings lack emergency exits, with nearly 6,000 fire incidents reported in two years.

Speaking at the Second National Fire Safety Conference and Risk-Based Awards Ceremony, organised by the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP), specialists highlighted the alarming state of fire safety in the metropolis. The event, held at a local hotel, brought together industry leaders and experts, including FPAP President Kanwar Waseem, Fire Protection Association UK’s Howard Passey, IFPA Malaysia’s Hou Jiang, FPAP Training Director Tariq Moeen, Rescue 1122 founder Dr Rizwan Naseer, former KMC Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, and others.

FPAP President Kanwar Waseem shared shocking statistics, revealing that 2,800 fires were reported in Karachi in 2023, while over 3,000 incidents were recorded in 2024 through November. He attributed the incidents to widespread non-compliance with fire safety laws and the neglect of building safety codes during construction.

“Seventy percent of Karachi’s residential, commercial, and industrial buildings are devoid of fire safety arrangements,” he said. “The neglect of safety codes during construction makes these buildings death traps during emergencies.”

Waseem also lamented the discontinuation of fire safety and first aid training in schools and colleges.

“We used to provide such training in educational institutions. It’s essential to resume these sessions to instill fire safety knowledge from an early age,” he emphasized.

The industrial sector, comprising over 8,000 units in Karachi, remains particularly vulnerable, according to Waseem. He called for mandatory fire safety training for industrial employees to mitigate risks and ensure workplace safety.

FPAP Training Director Tariq Moeen highlighted critical gaps in emergency preparedness in the city’s high-rise buildings. “Seventy percent of the buildings on I.I. Chundrigar Road and 60% on Shahrah-e-Faisal lack emergency exits. How are such building plans approved without these critical safety measures?” he questioned.

Moeen also emphasized the importance of educating citizens on fire response protocols, saying, “Many people don’t even know what to do during a fire emergency. Simple measures, like placing wet towels over the head to minimize inhaling smoke, can save lives.”

Rescue 1122 founder Dr Rizwan Naseer, in a video message, criticized the lack of basic fire safety awareness among the public.

Former KMC chief fire officer Mubeen Ahmed pointed out that many shopping malls and high-rise buildings in Karachi block emergency exits with concrete walls, leaving outsiders unaware of ongoing emergencies and depriving occupants of evacuation routes.

Experts at the conference noted that newly constructed high-rise buildings and housing societies, particularly along highways, often lack fire emergency systems. “While building control rules exist, their enforcement is almost non-existent,” they observed.

