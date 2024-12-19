AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Ukrainian drone attack starts fire at refinery in Russia’s Rostov region, governor says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:26am

A night-time Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov region in southern Russia, the regional governor said early on Thursday, the second time in six months that the facility has been hit.

“A fire has broken out at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery as a result of a drone attack,” Governor Yuri Slyusar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian drone strike kills 3 in Russian-held town: Moscow

“Emergency and rescue crews have gone to the site. Information on casualties is being clarified.”

A Ukrainian drone attack last June disrupted production at the refinery for two months.

