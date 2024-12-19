Punjab: CM orders removal of encroachments within a week

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a target to eliminate encroachments across Punjab within a week, and also set a target for Deputy Commissioners to undertake crackdown on corruption and designing a better system.

The CM directed to establish urban forests on government land in every city. She directed to ensure the success of “No to Plastic” campaign across the province and directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for violating the “Marriage Act”.

It has been made mandatory for pet dogs to wear collars across the province; otherwise, fines and strict action will be taken for committing violations. A decision in principle has been made to implement a vaccination and registration system of pet dogs.

The CM directed to designate bike lanes on roads, separating them with fences and small walls under Chinese model. She directed to make it mandatory for bikers to wear helmets along with ensuring proper functioning of back lights and indicators, etc. She directed construction of Zebra crossings for children in front of schools and adopt a zero-tolerance on issuing fitness certificates of school vans.

The CM expressed her indignation over the complaints of inconvenience being caused to the worshipers and citizens due to stagnant dirty water on the roads. She directed to relocate settlements of poor people in various places in the cities to alternative locations. She directed to ensure restriction of a single-line cart market and further directed that carts should not be seen at any place other than the approved design and location.

She directed to ensure cleanliness of bus stands, provision of fans, clean drinking water and best seating arrangements along with making bus stops and bus depots of every city a model.

In the meeting, it was decided to entrust monitoring of the performance of MS of hospitals to the Deputy Commissioners.

The CM directed to launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign in Sargodha and commended the administration for ensuring supply of fertilisers at controlled rates across the province. She appreciated the administration for creating monuments, waterfalls, and models at intersections in Mianwali and beautification of parks.

She said, “Excellence in governance should be visible in every city.” She asserted that dilapidated roads should not be seen in any city; potholes should be filled with patchwork. She directed that signboards should be clearly visible on the roads and new sign boards should also be installed. “The land mafia will not be allowed to roam freely in Punjab. Deputy Commissioners should also undertake monitoring of houses being built under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program,” she said.

She added, “Water filtration plants should be made functional in every city. We are introducing a comprehensive plan for sewage and sanitation for all the cities across Punjab. Seeing encroachments again after being eliminated would be considered tantamount to administrative failure. Strict action should be taken against those selling and manufacturing fake medicines. Cleanliness should be continued with available resources without waiting for solid waste management assistance.”

She added, “Streetlights should be operational in streets and markets. Green belts should be made under the overhead bridges; drug addicts should not be seen anywhere.”

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over public complaints about DHQ Sargodha and directed to immediately redress them. She asserted that strict action will be taken if the problems are not resolved despite repeated complaints.

