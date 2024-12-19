Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has rejected OGRA’s decision to increase gas prices, calling it intolerable and arbitrary.

In his response to OGRA’s announcement, he said that the already burdened public cannot bear additional costs amid rising inflation. He urged the federal government to consult provincial governments before implementing OGRA’s decisions.

Nasir Hussain Shah criticised the officials in OGRA, stating that they have already increased gas prices by 200%, and now the decision to further hike prices by 25.78% is unjust. If implemented, the new gas price will reach Rs. 17.62 per MMBTU.

He added that skyrocketing electricity and gas bills have already made life difficult for the public, and further increasing this burden would be an act of hostility against the people.

The Sindh government has consistently demanded provincial representation in OGRA, Nasir Shah said. He emphasised that the Sindh government would never support unilateral and coercive decisions that impose additional inflationary pressure on the public. He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate notice of OGRA’s unjust decisions.

