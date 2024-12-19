Kakar terms SU as ‘Original Pakistan’

HYDERABAD: Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar delivered a thought-provoking and inspirational address at the University of Sindh’s Institute of Pharmacy, emphasizing the importance of dreaming big, overcoming societal challenges and embracing the power of human potential.

The seminar titled “Our Youth: Pillars of National Unity” brought together faculty, students and administrators in a vivacious discourse aimed at fostering optimism and resilience among the youth.

As he began his speech, Senator Kakar remarked on the unique spirit of Sindh University. “Coming here, it occurred to me that I have come to the original Pakistan. I have visited many universities, but what I have found here is truly inspiring,” he said. His words set the tone for a passionate address that explored topics ranging from leadership to societal reforms and from Artificial intelligence to the importance of cultural heritage.

Encouraging students to dream without limitations, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said, “God is your original partner. You see big dreams and He will make them come true”.

He said that Pakistan was not just blessed with natural resources like different seasons, crops and minerals; its greatest asset was its human resources. “Each one of us is chosen and special, endowed with potential to achieve greatness,” he said.

He underscored the need for resilience and cited that unfavourable circumstances should not deter anyone from success. “The human body itself is a blueprint for scientific inventions and an inspiration for overcoming challenges,” he said and added that managing difficult circumstances was a real art. It was the message of the prophets to convert unfavourable conditions into favourable ones.

He stressed the importance of courage and self-belief and added that those who lacked courage remained enslaved to their fears and limitations.

“The inferiority complex is a disease and we must overcome it,” he said and added that people like Elon Musk used their brains to excel, while others chose not to. God could not be blamed for these choices.

Touching on the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, he called it a “danger zone” that demands immediate understanding and preparation. “We cannot escape the effects of AI. Instead, we must embrace and harness its potential responsibly. This is the future and it is crucial for our youth to adapt to these technological shifts,” he maintained.

In reply to a question regarding gender equality, he noted that true change came when both men and women rethought traditional roles. “Tailor-made solutions, though challenging, are always better than ready-made ones. Efforts are needed to ensure that both genders play their roles effectively in building a balanced society,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of de-weaponization for social harmony and stated that the conflicts might arise in society but access to weapons turned disagreements into tragedies.

“We need to rid our society of weapons and promote dialogue and coexistence. The rule of law is the only solution to sustaining peace,” Senator Kakar said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s history, the former premier acknowledged the struggles faced by the nation in its formative years. “After partition, Pakistan lost its towering figure - Quaid-e-Azam within a year, while India retained its leader for decades, enabling them to lay institutional foundations,” he said.

Our civil and military bureaucracies have worked to take the country forward but much remains to be done, he said.

He dismissed separatist movements as insignificant, pointing out that similar movements exist in developed countries like Spain, England and Canada but have not succeeded in breaking nations. “Pakistan’s unity is strong. Dialogue not confrontation is the path forward. We must focus on negotiations and collective efforts to resolve our issues,” Senator Kakar said.

He urged the private sector to step up and support the youth. “The private sector must take responsibility for providing opportunities to our students,” he said and added that he had established an institution and will ensure that Sindh University students benefit from it. Moreover, he announced that he will request ISPR to expand internship opportunities for SU students.

Senator Kakar left the students with a message of hope. “Believe in yourself and you will achieve your dreams,” he said and added that tolerance, resilience and determination were a key to building a prosperous Pakistan.

“Instead of blaming circumstances, we will have to work to change them. Today’s students are the architects of the country’s future,” he said.

Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro formally welcomed Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and emphasized the institution’s commitment to student success.

“This University chartered in 1947 now has 58 departments, 9 faculties and over 44,000 students. We are dedicated to providing scholarships, transport facilities and quality education,” he said.

He also highlighted the University’s solarization efforts and collaborations with the Sindh government to improve infrastructure.

Secretary Sindh HEC Moeen Ahmed Siddiqui echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Pakistan’s youth are its greatest resource.

“While the world faces anxiety over population decline, over 60% of Pakistan’s population is youth. The Sindh government is providing 6,000 scholarships annually to support education and skill development,” he said.

The seminar concluded with an engaging Q&A session where Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressed a range of questions from students and faculty. His candid and thoughtful responses further inspired the audience, leaving them motivated to rise above challenges and contribute to a better Pakistan.

