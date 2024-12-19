AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
‘PBF to help develop Karachi’s business community’

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, President of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Karachi Chapter, stated that the forum will take prompt and effective steps to support and develop Karachi’s business community.

He emphasized that the forum aims to provide effective recommendations to the government for better business practices. He highlighted the forum’s critical role in fostering a prosperous business environment and stabilizing the economy.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh expressed these views while addressing the third meeting of the PBF Karachi Chapter at a local hotel. The meeting was attended by the forum’s Vice Presidents, Mahmood Yaqoob, Arshad Farooq, Ms. Bina Amin, Ejaz Alam, and Ms. Rubina Rasheed.

During the meeting, the PBF Karachi Chapter executive members unanimously decided that all core committee members should submit nominations or proposed names for executive positions of the Karachi Chapter. A one-week deadline was set for members to submit their nominations.

The forum also discussed plans for upcoming events, focusing on organizing an event to promote networking and provide value to Karachi’s business community. Members deliberated on enhancing functionality and benefits for the business community by making the Karachi Chapter more active and beneficial. It was decided to conduct regular networking sessions, provide mentorship programs, and collaborate with industry leaders to drive business growth initiatives.

Additionally, a proposal was presented by Rubina Rasheed for the development of a dedicated website and active social media platforms for the Karachi Chapter. She stressed the importance of enhancing the chapter’s visibility, showcasing its initiatives to a broader audience, and fostering seamless engagement with members and Karachi’s business community.

Based on these suggestions, the forum’s President decided to initiate immediate steps for the development of the website and social media platforms. It was also agreed that progress on all proposals will be reviewed in the next meeting to ensure timely implementation and effective planning.

