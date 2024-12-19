Experts warn climate change to create food crisis

ISLAMABAD: Environmental experts at a seminar, while spelling out serious threats posed by climate change, have called for immediate action to address the challenges, saying it can create food crisis.

During an in-depth discussion on the post-COP29 situation at the seminar titled, “Climate Change and Pakistan: Deciphering COP-29” organised by the Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) here on Wednesday, they stressed the need for addressing climate change-related issues on emergency basis as it was posing a great threat to the very survival of the people.

They said that over the years countries like Pakistan have witnessed serious consequences of the climate change especially in 2010 and 2022 devastating floods have not only resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people but displaced millions of people and destroyed standing crops including rice, cotton, maize, sugarcane, fruits, vegetables and killing millions of livestock.

They also stressed urgent need for collaborative action to address climate change’s health impacts which has created smog like situation in cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan, as well as, in neighbouring countries including India and China.

Expressing serious concerns over the climate change situation, they said that it was not only posing serious threats of intensifying food insecurity like situation in some parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America but was annually resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. It was also resulting in glacier outburst like situation, cloud outburst and prolong dry weather situation in plains.

The discussion was organised by the Climate Action Forum (CAF) in collaboration with other partner organisations including the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Secours Islamique France (SIF), the National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC), the Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO), The Asia Foundation (TAF), and ALIGHT.

The event brought together a diverse audience of government officials, professionals, students and community members concerned and curious about the International Climate Conference of this year (COP-29) and what opportunities and compensations it generates for Pakistan to recover from the adverse impacts of climate change.

They engaged the audience with thought-provoking discussion and deliberation on insights from COP29.

Head of Mission in SIF Dr Altaf Abro, in his address, shared insights into how Pakistan could effectively catch the $300 billion funding pledged as climate finance at COP29.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IRM, who is also Chairperson of CAF, Dr Roomi S Hayat mentioned a very significant stance on how these could be utilised for the most vulnerable communities.

He said, “Pakistan has to work for the mitigation and adaptation of climate change. Though pledged by many international institutions, the true effort has to come from within the institutions and stakeholders in Pakistan.” “Only we, the people of Pakistan, can help bring the country out of this catastrophe,” he stressed.

Director of Recharge Pakistan and WWF Fawad Hayat highlights from the Recharge Pakistan project and how it is helping Pakistan deal with climate change. He said that WWF Pakistan made an impressive presence at COP29 this year in an effort to present the case of Pakistan well for climate justice.

Country Representative of IUCN Mahmood Akhtar Cheema mentioned the knowledgeable products curated by the organisation, especially the Gender Action Plan that was well praised at COP29.

The event succeeded in raising awareness and informing about decision made at COP29 and the stakeholders’ representation and role in securing compensation for recovery from the deleterious effects of climate change in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024