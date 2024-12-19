AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 202.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.21%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
DCL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
DFML 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
DGKC 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.86%)
FCCL 35.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
FFBL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
FFL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.73%)
HUBC 130.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
NBP 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-8.95%)
OGDC 220.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.11%)
PAEL 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.13%)
PPL 196.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.7%)
PRL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
PTC 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 107.53 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (4.35%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.11%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.11%)
TREET 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
TRG 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
UNITY 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,724 Decreased By -166 (-1.4%)
BR30 36,834 Decreased By -522.3 (-1.4%)
KSE100 109,676 Decreased By -1394.2 (-1.26%)
KSE30 34,399 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Five more PTI workers: ATC disposes of pre-arrest bail pleas

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:30am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday disposed of pre-arrest bail petitions of five more PTI workers after a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) found them innocent in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The workers include Usman Qadri, Kamran, Shahid Khan, Shayan Saeed and Syed Dabeerul Hassan.

Earlier a representative of the JIT submitted a report before the court and said charges against the suspects were not established in the investigation.

The lawyers for the suspects requested the court to allow them to withdraw bail applications.

The court accepted their request and disposed of the bail petitions.

Previously, the JIT found as many as 30 PTI activists innocent in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Sarwar Road police had registered the FIR against PTI leaders and workers for attacking and vandalizing the Corps Commander House.

