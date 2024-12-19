Five more PTI workers: ATC disposes of pre-arrest bail pleas

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday disposed of pre-arrest bail petitions of five more PTI workers after a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) found them innocent in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The workers include Usman Qadri, Kamran, Shahid Khan, Shayan Saeed and Syed Dabeerul Hassan.

Earlier a representative of the JIT submitted a report before the court and said charges against the suspects were not established in the investigation.

The lawyers for the suspects requested the court to allow them to withdraw bail applications.

The court accepted their request and disposed of the bail petitions.

Previously, the JIT found as many as 30 PTI activists innocent in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Sarwar Road police had registered the FIR against PTI leaders and workers for attacking and vandalizing the Corps Commander House.

