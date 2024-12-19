AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
British HC official praises Punjab govt’s welfare initiatives

Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:41am

LAHORE: The Head of Lahore Office British High Commission, Ben Warrington, has praised the welfare initiatives undertaken by the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Punjab.

He termed the mass wedding arrangements under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Dhee Rani Program” a historic step and called the “Himmat Card Program” a revolutionary initiative.

He stated this during his visit to the office of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Punjab. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt received the guest.

The Secretary of Social Welfare, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, and Director General of Social Welfare, Sikandar Zeeshan, were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, a wide range of national, political, and international issues were discussed. Sohail Shaukat Butt and Ben Warrington cut a Christmas cake to celebrate the occasion. The Provincial Minister provided the Head of Lahore Office, British High Commission, with a detailed briefing on the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Punjab, and there was a discussion on fostering mutual cooperation in the future.

Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted the department’s efforts for children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. The Head of Lahore Office, British High Commission, stated that the welfare projects of the Social Welfare Department for the underprivileged segments across Punjab are exemplary.

