Customs confiscates 39,000 litres of smuggled diesel

Published 19 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has successfully thwarted a major Iranian diesel attempt in the Arabian Sea, confiscating three launches (boats) loaded with 39,000 litres of smuggled diesel.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off that led to the interception of three launches, attempting to smuggle Iranian diesel into the Arabian Sea.

A specialized team constituted by Collector Customs Enforcement Moeen ud Din Wani carried out the operation, which resulted in the seizure of 39,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel along with three launches (boats) Al-Sadaf, Al-Rahman, and Al-Shairan. The total value of the seized diesel and boats is estimated at Rs39 million.

The confiscated diesel has been transferred to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s (ASO) warehouse, while the three seized launches have been moved to the NMB Wharf for safekeeping.

Customs authorities have registered a case under the Customs Act, and further investigations are underway.

