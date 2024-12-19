Over 200 exhibitors to participate in DALFA Cattle Show next month

KARACHI: The fourth edition of the DALFA Cattle Show, scheduled for January 17-19 at the Expo Centre, is set to mark a significant expansion with over 200 exhibitors, including 30 from African nations, showcasing the event’s growing international reach.

During a briefing at the Governor House, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role of public-private partnerships in achieving economic stability and called for innovation in the agriculture and livestock sectors. The governor highlighted these initiatives as fundamental drivers of national economic growth.

DALFA’s Patron-in-Chief Haris Mithani celebrated the show’s progress, highlighted its vital role in promoting key economic sectors including dairy, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and advanced technology. The event has become a significant platform for showcasing Pakistan’s agricultural and livestock potential.

Bilal Khan Kakar, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), announced that the next DALFA edition will be hosted in Balochistan. This move is particularly significant as Balochistan holds the largest share in the livestock sector yet remains underutilized, especially in its blue economy potential.

State Bank of Pakistan’s Senior Joint Director Nadeem Khanzada underscored the livestock sector’s substantial 14% contribution to the national GDP, emphasizing the importance of supporting small farmers in this crucial economic segment.

CEO of Badar Expo, Zohair Naseer, shared the event’s remarkable growth trajectory, noting its evolution from a modest beginning with 12 exhibitors to its current scale, achieved through support from the Sindh and Balochistan provincial governments.

He said that this year, they aim to target African markets, with over 30 exhibitors from countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, and Ethiopia joining the show.

