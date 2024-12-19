AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
2024-12-19

PDP demands govt cut gas, electricity tariffs, assails ‘economic terrorism’

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Iqbal Hashmi has rejected the cruel increase in gas prices after the continuous increase in electricity.

He said that gas prices should be reduced instead of increasing. 25% increase in gas prices is painful for the common man, the decision should be withdrawn.

The salaries of ministers, judges and bureaucracy are increasing while utility

bills for the public are increasing.

It is cruel to continue burdening people who are struggling to meet their basic needs with utility bills.

Certain sections are using the power of the state for their own interests. In the world, relief is provided to the poor, but in Pakistan, the powerful are given relief and the poor are oppressed.

Capitalists, landlords and IMF economists who control governments cannot understand the plight of ordinary citizens.

On the cues of the IMF, a storm of inflation has been imposed on the oppressed people. By increasing the prices of petrol, gas and electricity, people have been deprived of economic security and peace.

The stakeholders of the country do not care about increasing the problems and sufferings of the poor people.

Iqbal Hashmi has warned the government that instead of making the people a victim of ‘’economic terrorism’’, they should reduce the salaries of the ministers, end the benefits and impose taxes on the rich class.

