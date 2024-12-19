PTI says will boycott current session of NA

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to up the ante on the government, the opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub staged a walkout from National Assembly on Wednesday and declared that the party would boycott the current session in protest against the detention of party chief Imran Khan, other party leaders and workers.

Speaking in National Assembly, he demanded release of jailed party leaders, including Imran Khan and an immediate end to “threats” against party lawmakers to resign from their national and provincial assembly seats.

With this – shortly after the commencement of National Assembly session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah – PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi pointed a quorum.

The chair suspended the proceedings for 15 minutes as the house was not in order.

The PTI leaders stormed out of the house, where Omar Ayub condemned the government’s actions, saying: “we will not be part of this session until Imran Khan and PTI workers are released as the continued threats against our members to resign must stop.”

He accused the government of pressuring PTI’s Punjab members to resign from their seats, adding such things never happen in civilised society, but in a country like Pakistan law of the jungle prevails.

The walkout by PTI, the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, was endorsed by various opposition political parties, except Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, the never ending issue of government ministers’ absence from the house was echoed in the house once again.

Ayub questioned why only one state minister and a federal minister were present in the assembly, adding all the ministers should be in the house to respond questions at hand.

As uncertainty persists regarding the potential for talks between the government and the PTI-led opposition parties, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has indicated his willingness to facilitate talks between the treasury and opposition benches.

In a video message, he said that as a custodian of the house, he was ready to play his due role in talks between the government and the opposition. “My office and residence are always available for government-opposition talks.”

Appreciating the olive branch offered to PTI by the government a day ago, he emphasised the significance of dialogue between the two parties in resolving the ongoing animosity.

During question hour, the opposition lawmakers expressed concerns regarding the ongoing internet disruptions in the country, but the State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja underscored that nothing is more important than national security.

At the same time, she acknowledged that there were speed issues, which were being addressed.

However, she has faced criticism on multiple occasions for providing ‘lame excuses’ concerning internet disruptions in the country, did not elaborate the actions her ministry is taking to address the ongoing internet issues.

The response from the state minister came after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Abdul Qadir Patel lambasted the government for the poor internet speed, saying that he was unable to even upload photos online.

Patel, whose party is a key ally of the ruling PML-N, said that online businesses have come to a complete halt, adversely affecting children’s education, adding the house should be informed when the internet issue would be resolved.

The state minister said that country’s average speed has also increased 28 per cent compared to the previous year, which led to a 24 per cent surge in mobile internet usage.

“Our priority is to protect our citizens and their data,” Fatima said. “We are responsible for safeguarding the privacy and safety of users’ information.”

She added that the entire cabinet stands firmly behind the IT Ministry, with the singular agenda of supporting and advancing the IT sector.

While addressing the concerns about internet shutdowns, the minister clarified: We do not enjoy restricting internet access, nor do I have any button to shut it off. In cases of security threats, decisions are made directly by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Fatima announced that the 4G and 5G spectrum auction would take place in April next year, adding the IT Ministry is finalising a policy to ensure smartphones are accessible to everyone.

She also said that Pakistan’s internet currently operates on a 274 MHz spectrum, which is insufficient for the country’s population. “In the past six years, we have cleared an additional 550 MHz with the support of the prime minister and the law minister,” she said, adding that an international consultant for the spectrum auction is now on board, aiming for the auction to be held in April.

Fatima shared plans to enhance internet infrastructure, revealing that seven undersea internet cables currently land in Pakistan, with efforts underway to add four more in the next two years. “Without significant investment in the telecom sector, we cannot improve internet services,” she added.

