Experts advocate PPP mode for promotion of IT sector

LAHORE: The Experts have called for steps under public private partnership for the promotion of Information Technology Sector.

These views were expressed at CEO Meet-up to honour the newly elected leadership of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized by Peak Solutions and CO BUILD.

The organizers invited LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, former President Muhammad Ali Mian and the LCCI Executive Committee members to congratulate them on their recent election victories and for discussions about strengthening Pakistan’s IT ecosystem.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed his gratitude to Peak Solutions and CO BUILD for organizing the meet up and honouring LCCI leadership. He reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the IT sector and pledged to work closely with the government to create a more favourable environment for IT entrepreneurs and professionals.

“Our IT sector has immense potential to transform Pakistan’s economy. However, to unlock this potential, we need to address critical issues like taxation policies, lack of funding and insufficient infrastructure; he said and added that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would bring these challenges in to the attention of policymakers.

Muhammad Ali Mian, Former President of LCCI, also shared his insights on the role of technology in economic growth and praised the IT community for their resilience and innovation. “The IT sector has proven to be a game-changer for many economies. In Pakistan, we must focus on fostering an environment where innovation can thrive. I encourage our IT entrepreneurs to continue pushing boundaries and assure you that LCCI will always stand by your side,” he said.

In his welcome address, Imad Malik, CEO of CO BUILD, praised the leadership of LCCI for their commitment to advancing the business community. He highlighted the critical challenges facing the IT industry, such as outdated policies, taxation complexities and the need for talent retention, calling for enhanced public-private collaboration to overcome these hurdles.

Muddassir Naeem, CEO of Peak Solutions, highlighted the importance of aligning academia with industry demands. He underscored the need to modernize educational curriculum to prepare graduates for the rapidly evolving tech industry. He congratulated the LCCI leadership on their election and expressed confidence in their ability to address key business challenges.

Raheel Iqbal, Vice Chairman of PASHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association), underscored the tremendous potential of Pakistan’s gaming industry. He urged for increased investment and government support to help position the sector as a global player.

The event also featured a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony to honour the election victories of LCCI and PASHA.

Participants appreciated the initiative, noting that such events provide valuable platforms for networking and collaboration. The IT CEO Meet-up concluded on a hopeful note, with the promise of stronger partnerships and a more robust IT industry under the proactive leadership of LCCI.

