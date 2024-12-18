Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has said he would call overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances if the government failed to fulfil his two demands related to the release of his party’s workers and a judicial probe into May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Talking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi Tuesday, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while quoting her brother, said Khan delayed the call of halting remittances for a few days upon the recommendation of his party aides. If the government fails to fulfil our two demands, then he will make a call to overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country, she said, while quoting Khan.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founding chairman delayed the call to halt sending remittances as the party leadership told him it would have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

She said that Khan demanded the immediate formation of an independent judicial commission, comprising senior most Supreme Court judges to conduct transparent investigations of May 9th and action against PTI’s workers on November 26 as well as release of party workers.

Earlier, the prosecution completed arguments in the Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, sought final arguments from Khan and his wife’s counsel today (Wednesday) after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz completed his final arguments.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court and Khan’s wife also attended the hearing.

The NAB prosecutor, while arguing before the court, said that the deed was signed on December 6, 2019, while the first installment of the amount was deposited on November 29, 2019, in the Supreme Court’s account.

The deed was approved by the federal cabinet on December 3,2019, he said, adding that even the cabinet was not informed that the first installment had reached Pakistan.

He said that the negotiations between the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) and the National Crime Agency, UK (NCA, UK) since December 2018. The deed was sent to NCA before the approval of the federal cabinet, he said, adding that later, the deed was approved by the cabinet.

The prosecutor said that there is no law that prohibits that the deed signed between ARU and NCA not be public. According to the NAB law, the grants or donations taken by the public office holder are the property of the government, he said.

He alleged that PTI’s founding chairman as prime minister provided favour against which he received donations.

The prosecutor said that 240 kanals land had been transferred in the name of Farah Gogi. He said that there was no existence of the trust at the time land was transferred in the name of Zulfi Bukhari.

He said that under the law any matter to be discussed in the cabinet will be circulated seven days before its discussion.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till today (Wednesday) following the completion of final arguments of the prosecution.

